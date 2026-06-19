…Says Israel Will Remain in Southern Lebanon Security Zone Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a strong military response following what he described as a serious violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah, reaffirming that Israel will maintain its presence in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect…...

…Says Israel Will Remain in Southern Lebanon Security Zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a strong military response following what he described as a serious violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah, reaffirming that Israel will maintain its presence in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect communities in northern Israel.

In a statement released on Friday, Netanyahu extended his condolences to the families of Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gadliah Ben Simhon, commander of the 52nd Armored Battalion, and three other Israeli soldiers killed during recent fighting. He also wished a speedy recovery to those wounded in the exchange of fire.

According to Netanyahu, the Israeli military launched extensive retaliatory operations after Hezbollah’s attack. He said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) struck more than 80 targets linked to the group and killed dozens of militants. The military also reportedly targeted Hezbollah headquarters in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

READ MORE: All of Lebanon Must Burn, Blasts Israeli Minister After Four Soldiers Killed

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The Israeli leader said he held a security assessment meeting with the Minister of Defence and the Chief of the General Staff following the escalation.

“My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks. The IDF will act to thwart any threat to our forces and our territory,” Netanyahu said.

He added that the IDF would continue to act against any threats to Israeli forces and territory, stressing that Israel would maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon until the security of northern Israeli communities is assured.

“As I made unequivocally clear, including yesterday: Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as required to protect the settlements in the north,” he added.

TVC News Online reports that the latest exchange marks a significant escalation in tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and raises concerns about the potential for wider conflict in the region.

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Earlier on Friday, Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, stirred controversy after calling for a harsher military response in Lebanon following the deaths of four Israeli soldiers during an operation in the country’s south.

The far-right minister confirmed that four troops were killed when their tank was struck during combat near Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon. Reacting to the incident, Ben Gvir said, “With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not up for bargaining. All of Lebanon must burn.”