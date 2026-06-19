Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, has stirred controversy after calling for a harsher military response in Lebanon following the deaths of four Israeli soldiers during an operation in the country's south....

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, has stirred controversy after calling for a harsher military response in Lebanon following the deaths of four Israeli soldiers during an operation in the country’s south.

The far-right minister made the remarks on Friday after the Israeli military confirmed that four troops were killed when their tank was struck during combat near Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon.

Reacting to the incident, Ben Gvir declared that Israel should not soften its position despite growing international pressure for de-escalation.

“With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not up for bargaining. All of Lebanon must burn,” he said in a statement.

In a separate post on X, the minister further escalated his rhetoric, writing: “For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep.”

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The Israeli military identified one of the slain soldiers as Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, a 32-year-old lieutenant colonel who commanded the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armoured Brigade.

The military also reported that an “explosive drone impact” in southern Lebanon left a reserve officer critically injured, while four other soldiers sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces carried out overnight strikes across southern Lebanon, targeting what it described as Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure. Local reports indicated that at least 18 people were killed in the attacks.

The developments come days after leaders from the United States and Iran reportedly reached a preliminary agreement aimed at halting hostilities linked to the regional conflict.

The provisional arrangement reportedly requires both sides and allied groups to suspend military operations, including activities in Lebanon.

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Reiterating his opposition to restraint, Ben Gvir said: “With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit.”