The Premier League has officially released the fixture schedule for Matchday One of the 2026/27 season, setting the stage for another thrilling campaign with several mouthwatering encounters lined up across the opening weekend....

By David Bolarinwa

The Premier League has officially released the fixture schedule for Matchday One of the 2026/27 season, setting the stage for another thrilling campaign with several mouthwatering encounters lined up across the opening weekend.

The new season will get underway on Friday, August 21, with Arsenal hosting Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium. The North London club will be aiming to begin its title challenge on a winning note against newly-promoted Coventry, who return to the top flight seeking a dream start to life back in the Premier League.

Saturday’s action features eight-time Premier League champions Manchester United travelling to face Hull City in the early kick-off. United will be eager to make an immediate statement as they seek to improve on their previous campaign.

Among the other fixtures scheduled for Saturday, Everton welcome Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town host Sunderland in a clash between sides hoping to establish themselves in the division, while Nottingham Forest take on Leeds United.

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One of the standout matches of the day will see Brentford entertain Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby that could provide an early indication of both sides’ ambitions for the season.

Sunday’s fixtures are headlined by Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle United in what promises to be one of the most competitive encounters of the opening weekend. Newcastle’s impressive home form in recent seasons has made St. James’ Park one of the toughest venues in the league, setting up a potentially explosive contest against the Merseyside club.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion host Aston Villa, while defending champions Manchester City begin their campaign at home against Bournemouth. Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to start strongly as they chase another league title.

The opening round of matches concludes on Monday, August 24, when Fulham welcome Chelsea to Craven Cottage in a West London derby. The fixture is expected to draw significant attention as Chelsea seek to begin the season with maximum points under the spotlight of another highly anticipated campaign.

Matchday One Fixtures

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Friday, August 21

Arsenal vs Coventry City

Saturday, August 22

Hull City vs Manchester United

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, August 23

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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Monday, August 24

Fulham vs Chelsea