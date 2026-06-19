Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI have repelled coordinated attacks by suspected ISWAP terrorists in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, killing several insurgents and destroying their equipment during a combined air and ground operation....

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI have repelled coordinated attacks by suspected ISWAP terrorists in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, killing several insurgents and destroying their equipment during a combined air and ground operation.

The military said the attacks occurred in the early hours of Thursday when terrorists launched assaults on troops’ positions at Dusten Kura and along Chara Road in the Buratai axis.

According to the military, troops detected the insurgents’ movement ahead of the attacks through intelligence and responded swiftly with coordinated firepower, supported by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI and the Nigerian Air Force.

A statement by the Acting Military Information Officer, Captain Mohammed Goni, on Friday, June 19, said the troops demonstrated “operational dominance and combat readiness” in defeating the attacks and launching what it described as “a devastating counter-offensive against the terrorists in the Buratai axis.”

The military noted that “the alert troops, supported by robust intelligence, promptly detected the incursion and responded with superior firepower in a well-coordinated air and ground counter-attack.”

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According to the statement, the operation was significantly aided by aerial surveillance and precision strikes.

“The prompt and effective employment of the Air Component of OPHK, particularly Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance as well as precision strike platforms from the Nigerian Air Force, proved decisive,” the statement said.

It added that “the precision air support integrated seamlessly with ground forces, disrupted the terrorists’ assault and inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers, forcing them to flee in confusion.”

The military disclosed that no casualties were recorded among troops during the encounter.

“It is worthy to note that no casualties were recorded on own troops, while the terrorists suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment,” the statement added.

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The Theatre Command said the successful operation highlighted the effectiveness of ongoing joint operations against insurgents in the North-East.

“This latest success underscores the high state of readiness of OPHK troops and the synergy between the ground and air components in maintaining relentless pressure on the terrorists,” the statement said.

The military further assured residents that efforts to eliminate insurgent threats would continue.

“The Theatre Command remains committed to denying insurgents freedom of action and ensuring the safety of law-abiding citizens across the North East theatre,” it stated.

Operation HADIN KAI also urged members of the public to support security operations by providing useful information.

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“The public is urged to continue providing timely intelligence to security forces and to remain vigilant. OPHK would continue to sustain aggressive offensive operations to decisively degrade terrorist capabilities and restore lasting peace to the region,” the statement added.