Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. local time on Friday, according to a senior U.S. official who spoke to Reuters....

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. local time on Friday, according to a senior U.S. official who spoke to Reuters.

“Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” the official said on background, adding that negotiators for the U.S. and Qataris worked out the deal with help from Iran.

“We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire.”

The announcement follows a night of intense violence in southern Lebanon, where at least 18 people were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes, according to the country’s health ministry. Israel’s military also reported that four of its soldiers were killed.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck 80 targets linked to the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah and killed “dozens” of its members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The developments come just a day after the U.S. and Iran signed an agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions across the Middle East, including a commitment to a permanent cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.