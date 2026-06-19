President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the immediate and permanent reinforcement of security at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, following a recent bandit attack on the perimeter of the institution that claimed the lives of two soldiers and a policeman....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the immediate and permanent reinforcement of security at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, following a recent bandit attack on the perimeter of the institution that claimed the lives of two soldiers and a policeman.

The President also pledged full support for the families of the fallen security personnel, describing their sacrifice as one made in service to the nation.

He gave the directive on Friday while addressing participants of Senior Executive Course 48, 2026, at NIPSS.

Tinubu was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

According to a report by the Vice-President’s Spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, on Friday, June 19, the incident has strengthened the Federal Government’s resolve to protect critical national institutions and ensure that such breaches do not recur.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident has strengthened the resolve of the Federal Government to protect national institutions, support security personnel, and ensure that future attacks do not find the country unprepared,” he said.

VP Shettima, conveying the President’s message, said emergency security measures had been activated immediately, with directives for close coordination between the institute and security agencies.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR has directed that emergency security measures be activated at once, with the DG to coordinate with the Armed Forces, the Police, and the DSS to fortify the perimeter without delay,” he stated.

He further disclosed that a detailed security reinforcement plan must be submitted within 72 hours.

“On the President’s order, a comprehensive action plan and timeline for permanent reinforcement, covering surveillance, personnel, access control, and emergency systems, must be submitted to the Office of the Vice President within seventy-two hours. Weekly progress reports will follow until full completion. No future attack must find us unprepared,” Shettima added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President described NIPSS as a strategic national asset and warned that its protection must remain a top security priority.

He said the Federal Government would not only strengthen security around the institution but also ensure that the families of the slain personnel are fully supported.

“Your safety is non-negotiable. The President has directed the immediate reinforcement of security around NIPSS and all strategic institutions. The sacrifice of those three brave men will not be in vain. Their children will be our children. Their welfare will be our responsibility,” he said.

Shettima conveyed condolences on behalf of the President and the Federal Government, describing the slain personnel as heroes.

“I come to you with a heavy heart and a firm spirit. A banditry attack on the perimeter of NIPSS claimed the lives of two gallant soldiers and one courageous policeman… We mourn with you. We share your pain. And we honour their sacrifice,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He praised the leadership of NIPSS and security agencies for their swift response during the attack, noting that their coordination prevented further escalation.

“In a moment that tested this Institute to its core, your calm command turned crisis into control. On behalf of the President and the nation, I thank you,” he said, while commending the Director General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State also welcomed the Federal Government’s intervention, approving additional security measures including a buffer zone and improved lighting around the institute.

The Director General of NIPSS presented an incident report to the Vice President and called for enhanced surveillance infrastructure, including CCTV deployment and increased security presence.

Representatives of SEC 48 participants expressed appreciation for government support, saying they remained focused and reassured despite the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government delegation reiterated that the attack would not derail the mandate of NIPSS or the training of future national leaders.