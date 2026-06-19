The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on eligible voters in Ekiti State to actively participate in the upcoming governorship election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, urging them to see their ballots as a defining contribution to the future of the state....

By David Bolarinwa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on eligible voters in Ekiti State to actively participate in the upcoming governorship election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, urging them to see their ballots as a defining contribution to the future of the state.

In a message shared on its official X handle, the commission emphasised the importance of civic responsibility, noting that the choices made at the polls would have lasting implications for communities and future generations.

The statement reads, “The future will remember your choice.

“On Saturday, 20th June 2026, make your voice count in the Ekiti Governorship Election.

“Your vote is more than a mark on a ballot, it’s a decision that shapes the future of your community and generations to come.

“Be present. Be counted. Vote responsibly.”

The electoral body reminded residents that voting is more than a routine civic duty, describing it as a decisive act that shapes governance, development priorities, and the direction of public policy in the state.

INEC further urged citizens to ensure they are present at their polling units on election day, stressing the importance of being counted and participating responsibly in the democratic process.

It added that every vote carries weight in determining leadership and influencing the future trajectory of Ekiti State, calling on voters to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the exercise.

The commission’s message forms part of its broader voter education and mobilisation campaign ahead of the off-cycle governorship poll.