The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the appointment of CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force....

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the appointment of CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Friday by the outgoing Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid.

According to the statement, CSP Iniedu brings extensive experience in public communication, operational policing, intelligence management, institutional accountability and administration to his new role.

A native of Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Iniedu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Pure Chemistry from the University of Uyo and has undergone several professional trainings in investigative interviewing, crime scene management, human rights-based policing, strategic communication and intelligence analysis.

Before his appointment, he served as Head of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, where he coordinated public complaint management and championed initiatives aimed at improving transparency, accountability and public trust in the Nigeria Police Force.

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He had also served as Public Relations Officer of the Police College of Information Technology, Kobape, Ogun State, in addition to holding several operational and administrative positions across the country.

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His previous assignments include Operations Officer at Maisandari Division in Yobe State, Area Crime Officer at Umuahia Area Command in Abia State, Staff Officer at the IGP Secretariat, Force Headquarters, Second-in-Command of the 50 Police Mobile Force Squadron in Kubwa, and Officer-in-Charge of the Force Headquarters Situation Room, where he supervised the coordination and dissemination of crime and security information nationwide.

The police leadership expressed confidence in the new spokesperson’s ability to strengthen the Force’s public communication strategy.

“The Inspector-General of Police has expressed confidence in CSP Iniedu’s capacity to lead the Force Public Relations Department,” the statement said.

It added that his “experience and professional background will further enhance the Force’s strategic communication efforts and strengthen public engagement in support of ongoing policing reforms and operational successes.”

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The Nigeria Police Force also provided official contact channels through which members of the public and media organisations can engage the new Force Public Relations Officer.

The appointment, according to the statement takes immediate effect.