The Ogun State Government has prohibited graduation ceremonies for pupils in Nursery, Kindergarten and other non-terminal classes across all public and private schools in the state, in a renewed effort to curb financial pressure on parents and guardians....

The Ogun State Government has prohibited graduation ceremonies for pupils in Nursery, Kindergarten and other non-terminal classes across all public and private schools in the state, in a renewed effort to curb financial pressure on parents and guardians.

The directive was contained in a circular referenced PRVS 426/5 dated June 18, 2026, and addressed to all school administrators through Zonal Education Officers.

The circular, signed by Bisiriyu A.A., Director of Education (Private Schools), on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, was also shared via the state government’s official X handle.

According to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, graduation ceremonies will now be strictly limited to Primary Six, Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) and Senior Secondary School (SSS 3) students, who are considered to be completing key academic milestones.

It stated that even for eligible classes, ceremonies must be modest and conducted without financial burden on parents or guardians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who are considered to be completing key stages of formal education,” the circular said, referring to approved graduating classes.

The Ministry further banned all forms of extravagant celebrations during school graduation events.

“The use of canopies, Aso Ebi, customized attire, or any other forms of extravagant social displays during graduation ceremonies is strictly prohibited,” the circular stated.

Schools were also directed to prioritise academic achievement and character development over costly social events that could impose additional strain on families.

The government warned that any school found violating the directive would face sanctions in line with existing education regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It warned that any institution found in violation of the new rules would face sanctions in line with existing regulations governing school operations in Ogun State,” the statement read.