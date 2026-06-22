Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Chairman of the UN Budget Committee, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim , has urged students from the Dominican Republic to make Nigeria their second country, describing the nation as a land of opportunity and growing global relevance. Ambassador Ibrahim made the call while hosting…...

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Chairman of the UN Budget Committee, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim , has urged students from the Dominican Republic to make Nigeria their second country, describing the nation as a land of opportunity and growing global relevance.

Ambassador Ibrahim made the call while hosting a delegation of Dominican students at the Nigeria Permanent Mission House in New York, where he engaged them in discussions on diplomacy, education, foreign policy, development, and Africa’s role in global affairs.

According to a statement signed by his media office, the envoy encouraged the students to look beyond stereotypes and gain a deeper understanding of Africa, noting that the continent’s vast human and natural resources remain central to global development.

He said Nigeria continues to play a leading role in Africa through institutions such as the , the Economic Community of West Africa States(ECOWAS), Africa Union(AU) and the United Nations (UN) .

Ibrahim explained that Nigeria’s foreign policy is anchored on friendship, cooperation, and non-interference, while promoting democratic values, development, and engagement with Nigerians in the diaspora.

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The diplomat also outlined the country’s foreign policy framework, which he described as the four Ds framework; Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography.

Speaking on relations between Nigeria and the Dominican Republic, he said both countries have significant potential for stronger diplomatic and economic cooperation, given their strategic positions in their respective regions.

He described Nigeria as a nation of immense potential, citing its large population, expanding economy, and abundant opportunities for investment and partnership.

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Sharing his personal academic and professional journey, Ibrahim told the students that determination, courage, and quality education were instrumental to his rise from a rural Nigerian community to studying at Harvard, Oxford, and Cambridge,before serving in public office and diplomacy.

He urged the students to pursue academic excellence, describing education as a powerful tool for leadership and global relevance.

On project management and development, Ibrahim noted that many projects fail because of poor planning, political interference, and weak alignment with local realities.

He advised young people interested in leadership and public policy to build capacity, remain focused, and cultivate what he called “definite courage” in pursuing their aspirations.

The session concluded with a call on the students to deepen their understanding of Africa, strengthen people-to-people ties with Nigeria, and see diplomacy as a platform for service, humanity, and global progress.