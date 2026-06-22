Activist Omoyele Sowore has reacted after Justice M.G. Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his remand in Kuje Prison over his absence in court at the last proceeding. In a post shared on his official X page on Monday, Sowore said the ruling followed his “one absence…...

Activist Omoyele Sowore has reacted after Justice M.G. Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his remand in Kuje Prison over his absence in court at the last proceeding.

In a post shared on his official X page on Monday, Sowore said the ruling followed his “one absence from court since the bogus case began,” adding that he had been away consulting with his new legal team led by Olumide-Fusika, SAN.

The post reads in part, “Mr Olumide-Fusika duly informed the court that my absence was solely for consultations with him, yet the judge proceeded to order my remand regardless.

“I need hardly say that I am the least bothered by this development.

“Imprisonment has never defeated a just cause, and it never will. I urge the Nigerian people and all our comrades to remain resolute, steadfast, and unyielding in the quest for a genuine revolution that will liberate our country from oppression, injustice, and misrule. The struggle continues. Victory is certain.

#RevolutionNow #Sowore2027.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TVC News Online reports that Justice Muhammad Umar remanded Sowore in the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Sowore will remain in custody pending the hearing of an application filed by his new counsel seeking to set aside the order revoking his bail.

At the last adjourned date, Sowore was absent from court, prompting the prosecution to seek revocation of

Although Sowore had sent a letter to the court at the last sitting seeking an adjournment, he did not state any reason for his absence.

Read Also: BREAKING: Court Remands Omoyele Sowore in Kuje Correctional Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

At Monday’s proceedings, Sowore was present in court and represented by Olumide Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Justice Muhammad Umar, in a short ruling, ordered that Sowore be kept in the correctional centre pending the hearing and determination of his motion seeking to set aside the order revoking his bail and the bench warrant issued against him.

Justice Umar also dismissed Sowore’s earlier application seeking the judge’s recusal from the case.