The Minority Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives has announced Afam Ogene as its Spokesperson....

The Minority Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives has announced Afam Ogene as its Spokesperson.

Minority Leader, Fred Agbedi said the decision was reached at an online meeting of the caucus held on Friday, 19th June, 2026.

Afam Ogene is the Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Party Caucus in the House of Representatives and represents Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State.

A ranking legislator and respected parliamentarian, Mr. Ogene brings to the role, a wealth of legislative experience, deep understanding of parliamentary procedure, and an unflinching commitment to the defence of democratic ideals.

As Spokesperson, the Anambra state lawmaker is saddled with the responsibility of articulating the positions of the Minority Caucus on national issues, ensuring effective communication with the Nigerian people, and upholding the Caucus’s constitutional duty of holding the Executive to account.