Tunisia’s World Cup campaign came to an end on Sunday after a crushing 4-0 defeat to Japan in their second Group F match, making them the first African nation to be eliminated from the tournament. The loss followed an earlier 5-1 defeat to Sweden, leaving the North Africans with nine…...

Tunisia’s World Cup campaign came to an end on Sunday after a crushing 4-0 defeat to Japan in their second Group F match, making them the first African nation to be eliminated from the tournament.

The loss followed an earlier 5-1 defeat to Sweden, leaving the North Africans with nine goals conceded in two matches and no chance of progressing to the knockout stage, regardless of the outcome of their final group game against the Netherlands.

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Tunisia entered the contest under intense pressure after their heavy opening loss, which led to the departure of coach Sabri Lamouchi and the appointment of Hervé Renard ahead of the clash with Japan.

The Eagles of Carthage’s final game against the Dutch side will serve only as an opportunity to restore some pride as they leave the tournament.