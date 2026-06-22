German defender Nico Schlotterbeck has sustained a torn ligament in his left ankle and will be sidelined for at least eight weeks. The injury means the Borussia Dortmund centre-back’s participation in the 2026 World Cup is officially over. This represents a major setback for Germany’s defensive stability as the tournament…...

German defender Nico Schlotterbeck has sustained a torn ligament in his left ankle and will be sidelined for at least eight weeks.

The injury means the Borussia Dortmund centre-back’s participation in the 2026 World Cup is officially over.

This represents a major setback for Germany’s defensive stability as the tournament progresses.

In a post by The Touchline on their official X handle, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann noted that the defender will be greatly missed in what could have been ‘his World Cup’.

He said, “We will miss Schlotti a lot on the pitch as an outstanding defender, especially his excellent playmaking. This could have been his World Cup.

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“We all tried to cheer him up yesterday – luckily, he’s a very positive guy who’s already looking ahead. It’s a good sign that he’s staying with the team for now, because he also has an influence off the pitch. Despite his absence, we are still very well equipped at centre-back for the World Cup with Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw.”

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Germany face Ecuador next on Thursday, June 25, 2026, as they hope to close the group with nine perfect points.