The Kogi State Government has confirmed that its security operatives have intercepted a cache of arms and ammunition allegedly meant for criminal elements planning attacks within the state. According to the government on Monday, the operation was carried out through a coordinated effort involving local security operatives, Hybrid Forces under…...

The Kogi State Government has confirmed that its security operatives have intercepted a cache of arms and ammunition allegedly meant for criminal elements planning attacks within the state.

According to the government on Monday, the operation was carried out through a coordinated effort involving local security operatives, Hybrid Forces under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, acting on credible intelligence.

Authorities disclosed that intelligence reports identified a Golf 2 vehicle being used to transport the weapons.

Following weeks of surveillance and collaboration with security agencies and the Sokoto State Government, three suspects were arrested in Sokoto State, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the arms trafficking syndicate.

The operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, several magazines, 67 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two pistols, 12 rounds of pistol ammunition, military uniforms, and the impoundment of the vehicle in Kabba, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area.

The government said intelligence indicated the weapons were intended to replenish the stockpile of criminal groups that have suffered major setbacks following recent security operations, including the neutralisation of notorious bandit leader Kachalla Battijo after a failed attempt to abduct students of Government Secondary School, Iluke-Bunu, on June 10, 2026.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, explained that the interception highlights the effectiveness of government’s intelligence-driven security strategy and commended security agencies, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, President Bola Tinubu, the Sokoto State Government, and other stakeholders for their support.

The government assured residents that security surveillance has been intensified across the state and urged citizens to continue providing credible information to security agencies.