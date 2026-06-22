Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Nasarawa on One-Day State Visit to commission the Kilema Bridge, recently constructed by the state government to boost the transportation network in Lafia and its environs. This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha…...

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Nasarawa on One-Day State Visit to commission the Kilema Bridge, recently constructed by the state government to boost the transportation network in Lafia and its environs.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha via his official X handle on Monday June 22, 2026.

He added that Shettima is also billed to attend the 70th birthday celebration of the Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Mohammed Bage.

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The post reads in part, “The Vice President will also participate in the 70th birthday celebration of the Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Mohammed Bage, and commission a hall at the Emir’s palace named after him.

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“Additionally, the Vice President is billed to commission Maimatasa Road and Kashim Shettima Road, both in the Lafia metropolis, before departing the state.

The Vice President was received in the state by Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule ; Deputy Governor Emmanuel Akabe; Senator Ahmed Wadada; and former Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu.”