The Super Eagles of Nigeria have risen to 24th in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings, their highest position in 16 years, despite not participating in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team coached by Eric Chelle has also moved up to second place in Africa, trailing only Morocco…...

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have risen to 24th in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings, their highest position in 16 years, despite not participating in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team coached by Eric Chelle has also moved up to second place in Africa, trailing only Morocco on the continent, underlining Nigeria’s resurgence on the international stage.

Nigeria were among the biggest gainers in the January 2026 FIFA rankings, climbing 12 places following their third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations, where they secured the bronze medal.

Read Also: Eyes on the World Cup — Ronaldo Reacts as Portugal Defeat Super Eagles 2-1

The Super Eagles’ previous highest world ranking came in May 2010 when they occupied 21st position globally. Their latest rise reflects a string of impressive performances and sees Nigeria return to the world’s top 25 national teams for the first time since 2010.