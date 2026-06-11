Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has declared his side ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Portugal secured a 2-1 victory over Nigeria’s Super Eagles in an international friendly on Wednesday. The encounter, played at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa, served as a final tune-up for both teams ahead of…...

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has declared his side ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Portugal secured a 2-1 victory over Nigeria’s Super Eagles in an international friendly on Wednesday.

The encounter, played at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa, served as a final tune-up for both teams ahead of the global tournament.

Portugal took the lead in the 23rd minute through Pedro Neto, but Nigeria responded before the break as Akor Adamsfound the equaliser for coach Eric Chelle’s side.

The hosts regained control after the restart when Francisco Conceição scored what proved to be the winning goal, handing Portugal a narrow victory over the Super Eagles.

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Following the match, Ronaldo took to Instagram to express confidence in his team’s readiness for the World Cup, indicating that Portugal’s preparations had been successfully completed.

“The preparation is done. Eyes on the World Cup,” Ronaldo wrote alongside a photograph from the match.

Portugal will now turn its attention to the World Cup, where it is drawn in Group K alongside Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia and Uzbekistan.