Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reassured residents, visitors and investors that Lagos remains safe and secure, pledging that the state government will continue to strengthen measures aimed at protecting lives and property. The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday after a meeting of the Lagos State Security Council attended…...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reassured residents, visitors and investors that Lagos remains safe and secure, pledging that the state government will continue to strengthen measures aimed at protecting lives and property.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday after a meeting of the Lagos State Security Council attended by heads of security agencies operating in the state.

According to a statement on the official X handle of the Lagos State Government, Sanwo-Olu said the state’s security architecture remains vigilant, particularly as Lagos continues to attract local and foreign investments.

Speaking after the Security Council meeting on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the just concluded ‘Invest in Lagos 3.0 summit’, the governor noted that the event had drawn significant participation from investors seeking to either expand existing investments or establish new businesses in the state.

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“We are hosting an international event, Invest in Lagos 3.0, which has been well attended by foreign and local investors, who are eager to either expand their investments here or start fresh businesses,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor publicly acknowledged the presence of top security officials at the summit, asking them to stand for recognition before the audience applauded their efforts.

He stressed that the state government would not relent in its commitment to maintaining peace and security across Lagos.

“We will continue to be vigilant and ensure that our residents and visitors are well protected. Lagos remains safe and we will keep it so,” he added.

Security chiefs present at the meeting included the Commander of the 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Ayokunle Owolabi; Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Commander A. Adams-Aliyu; Commander of the 651 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Mohammed Imam; and representatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services.

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The statement said the meeting formed part of ongoing efforts by the state government and security agencies to sustain a secure environment for residents, businesses and investors.