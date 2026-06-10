A United States official has said Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the country due to “association with suspected members of terror organisations,” ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup....

A United States official has said Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the country due to “association with suspected members of terror organisations,” ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The official, who spoke anonymously due to visa privacy laws, confirmed the decision followed heightened security vetting.

Earlier, Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House FIFA Task Force, said Artan was refused admission for “very good reason” but did not provide details.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Artan was stopped at Miami International Airport on Saturday over unspecified “vetting concerns,” despite having been issued a visa days earlier through Somalia’s embassy in Kenya.

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Artan told The New York Times he was interrogated for about 11 hours by border officials, who questioned him about his travel, Somali politics, and the militant group al-Shabab. He said he presented official FIFA documents and evidence of his refereeing career.

After the questioning, he was detained and subsequently deported to Istanbul, his transit point.

“I think they have a problem with my country,” Artan was quoted as saying, insisting he had valid travel documents.

Artan, who was named Africa’s best male referee in 2025, had been selected by FIFA and was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a World Cup.

FIFA said it was not involved in immigration decisions but had been informed by U.S. authorities that Artan’s status would not change for now.

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The Somalia Ministry of Youth and Sports said efforts were underway through diplomatic channels to resolve the issue before the tournament begins.

The development comes amid broader immigration restrictions under the administration of Donald Trump, which affect dozens of countries, raising concerns that some players, officials and fans could face entry challenges despite holding valid visas.