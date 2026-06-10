Nigeria has reaffirmed its position as a major global gas player, highlighting its vast reserves and readiness to attract foreign investment at the 2026 Global Energy Show in Calgary....

Nigeria has reaffirmed its position as a major global gas player, highlighting its vast reserves and readiness to attract foreign investment at the 2026 Global Energy Show in Calgary.

Speaking at a panel session, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described Nigeria as an “essential gas province” with strong potential to drive growth in the evolving global energy landscape.

He assured investors of a stable and supportive business environment, backed by regulatory frameworks designed to protect investments, promote opportunities and accelerate sectoral growth.

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Ekpo also highlighted key infrastructure projects, including the AKK and OB3 pipelines, which he said would boost gas distribution across Nigeria, extend supply to the West African sub-region and Northern Africa, and ultimately position the country to serve European markets.

Earlier, in a keynote address at the conference, the minister reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to partnering with the global energy community to advance policies that prioritise energy security and efficient resource development.

The event, attended by industry leaders and policymakers, focused on the emerging global oil and gas order, shifting alliances and the growing importance of liquefied natural gas in meeting future energy demand.