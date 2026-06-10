A joint security operation has successfully repelled an attempted bandit attack on Kanoma Town and Gidan Daji Village in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government Area, Zamfara State....

A joint security operation has successfully repelled an attempted bandit attack on Kanoma Town and Gidan Daji Village in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at about 11:00 a.m., when a large number of armed bandits, wielding sophisticated weapons including RPGs, GPMGs, anti-aircraft guns, and AK-47 rifles, launched an attack on the communities.

Following a distress report, a combined team comprising Police Tactical Operatives from Maru Division, military personnel attached to Operation Fansar Yamma, operatives from Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU), and local vigilantes, under the leadership of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), swiftly responded to the threat.

The security team engaged the assailants in a gun duel, forcing them to retreat and preventing the attack from succeeding.

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During the operation, six bandits riding on two motorcycles were neutralised.

In contrast, several others fled into nearby forests with suspected gunshot wounds.

No casualties were recorded among security personnel or residents of the affected communities.

Security presence has since been reinforced in the area, with sustained patrols ongoing to maintain peace, reassure residents, and track down the fleeing suspects.

The Command says it remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and calls on residents to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely, actionable information.