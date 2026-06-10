The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has approved the appointments of Agada Abuh Theophilus as Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, and Brian Dennis as Deputy Director of New Media and Strategic Communications....

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has approved the appointments of Agada Abuh Theophilus as Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, and Brian Dennis as Deputy Director of New Media and Strategic Communications.

Agada Abuh Theophilus is a strategic communications professional with a proven record across political campaigns, corporate brand management, institutional PR, and new media.

Agada is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

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He holds a Master of Arts degree in Development Communications, specialising in strategic communication for social and institutional development, and is currently a PhD candidate researching election administration and management.

https://x.com/NigeriaNDCHQ/status/2064599709042241916

Brian Dennis is a communications analyst with seven years of experience in strategic and political communications.

He holds a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution.

The party is excited to welcome both appointees and looks forward to the energy, expertise, and fresh perspective they bring to its communications efforts.

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The NDC is confident that their leadership will strengthen the party’s voice and deepen its engagement with Nigerians across every platform.