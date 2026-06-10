The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has issued a strong warning to contractors handling federal road projects, urging them to improve performance or face contract termination.
Umahi gave the directive during an inspection of ongoing projects in Kogi State and Edo State, where he expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work on sections of the Abuja–Lokoja Dual Carriageway and the Obajana Junction–Benin Road.
He said poor execution by contractors must not be used to discredit the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that those responsible for delays would be held accountable.
“I am very sad with what I saw on the ground. What was reported to us is not reflected in the actual work being done,” the minister said.
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Umahi disclosed that due to funding constraints, a section of the Abuja–Lokoja road project was scaled down from 49.28 kilometres to 28 kilometres to prioritise critical areas.
He reiterated a ministry directive that no section of a federal highway should be closed for more than 14 days during construction and issued an ultimatum to defaulting contractors to meet deadlines or risk contract termination.
The minister gave a 72-hour deadline to GELD Construction Company to demonstrate visible progress, while commending Messrs JRB Construction Company for maintaining high standards and pace of work.
Umahi also directed Federal Controllers of Works and project supervisors to strengthen monitoring and ensure accountability in project execution.
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During the tour, he inspected works on Section III of the Abuja–Lokoja road, including the Koton Karfe–Abuja alignment, as well as key bridge projects and the dualisation of the Lokoja–Benin corridor.
He further assessed flyover and interchange works being handled by CCG Contractors, with the flyovers nearing completion and the interchange still in early stages.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Allwell Heacho Onyesoh, commended the minister’s stance, noting that contractors must be held responsible for project delays as Nigerians demand timely delivery of infrastructure projects.