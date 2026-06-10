The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has issued a strong warning to contractors handling federal road projects, urging them to improve performance or face contract termination.

Umahi gave the directive during an inspection of ongoing projects in Kogi State and Edo State, where he expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work on sections of the Abuja–Lokoja Dual Carriageway and the Obajana Junction–Benin Road.

He said poor execution by contractors must not be used to discredit the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that those responsible for delays would be held accountable.

“I am very sad with what I saw on the ground. What was reported to us is not reflected in the actual work being done,” the minister said.

https://x.com/FrancisNwaze1/status/2064615125726761420

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Umahi disclosed that due to funding constraints, a section of the Abuja–Lokoja road project was scaled down from 49.28 kilometres to 28 kilometres to prioritise critical areas.

He reiterated a ministry directive that no section of a federal highway should be closed for more than 14 days during construction and issued an ultimatum to defaulting contractors to meet deadlines or risk contract termination.