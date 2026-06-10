Actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo has renewed allegations of corruption within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), claiming that aspirants were pressured to make payments to secure party tickets....

Actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo has renewed allegations of corruption within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), claiming that aspirants were pressured to make payments to secure party tickets.

Okonkwo accused the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and some South-East leaders of orchestrating the alleged scheme, which he said involved financial demands during the party’s primary elections.

The claims come amid a legal threat from Obi’s team, which reportedly issued a pre-litigation notice over earlier remarks made by Okonkwo on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, where he alleged that House of Representatives aspirants were asked to pay up to ₦10 million.

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In a series of social media posts, Okonkwo said he had documentary evidence to support his claims, including conversations with an aspirant, Obunike Ohaegbu, who contested for the Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency seat.

He alleged that the aspirant privately accused Obi of coordinating the process, despite later public statements that appeared to downplay the allegations.

Okonkwo also referenced internal party communications, claiming they indicated that additional fees demanded from aspirants were linked to directives from party leadership structures.

He called on anti-graft agencies to investigate the matter and ensure accountability, insisting that affected aspirants should be refunded.

There has been no official response from Obi or the NDC leadership to the latest allegations at the time of filing this report.