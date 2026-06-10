Omar Artan, the Somali referee denied entry into the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup, has returned to Mogadishu to a warm welcome from supporters and government officials....

Omar Artan, the Somali referee denied entry into the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup, has returned to Mogadishu to a warm welcome from supporters and government officials.

Artan, who was set to become the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup after making FIFA’s final list, described the development as “unfortunate” but remained optimistic about the future.

“What happened has happened and it was unfortunate… I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one,” he said while addressing a cheering crowd at the airport.

The referee, widely regarded as one of Africa’s top officials and named the continent’s best male referee in 2025, urged Somali youths not to lose hope, emphasising national pride and resilience.

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The U.S. authorities had denied Artan entry, citing concerns over alleged links to “suspected members of terror organisations.” Officials later described him as a potential national security risk, though no detailed evidence was made public.

A spokesperson for FIFA confirmed that Artan would not participate in the tournament, which is set to kick off in Mexico City.

Somalia’s government expressed disappointment over the development, noting that efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically with U.S. authorities and FIFA were unsuccessful.

The incident has further raised concerns about the impact of strict U.S. immigration policies, particularly as the country hosts major global events like the World Cup.