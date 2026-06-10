Somalia’s Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, has praised referee Omar Artan following his return home after being denied entry into the United States for the FIFA World Cup....

Somalia’s Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, has praised referee Omar Artan following his return home after being denied entry into the United States for the FIFA World Cup.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Barre described Artan’s journey as inspirational, insisting that although his World Cup dream was delayed, it had not been diminished.

“I told Omar Artan that while his World Cup officiating dream may have been delayed, it has never been diminished,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the referee had already “won the hearts of millions and secured his place in history.”

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Barre noted that Artan’s story had inspired young people across Somalia and beyond, describing him as a symbol of resilience and hope.

https://x.com/HamzaAbdiBarre/status/2064649011932320222?s=20

He also expressed appreciation to FIFA and the Confederation of African Football for recognising the referee’s talent and professionalism over the years.

The Prime Minister said Artan’s career reflected a commitment to fairness and integrity in the game, adding that his legacy would be defined not just by matches officiated, but by the lives he has inspired.

Artan, who was set to become the first Somali referee at a World Cup, was denied entry into the United States over security concerns, a development that has drawn widespread reaction from football stakeholders and the Somali government.