Kemi Badenoch has criticised Keir Starmer, describing him as “a terrible Prime Minister” following his decision to step down as leader of the Labour Party and resign as PM. Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after serving for less than two years in office, stating that he would relinquish the…...

Kemi Badenoch has criticised Keir Starmer, describing him as “a terrible Prime Minister” following his decision to step down as leader of the Labour Party and resign as PM.

Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after serving for less than two years in office, stating that he would relinquish the Labour leadership while remaining Prime Minister until the party elects a successor.

Reacting in a post on X, Badenoch blamed Starmer’s administration for what she described as a series of policy failures, insisting Britain was “not ungovernable.”

In a statement shared shortly after the announcement on Monday, Badenoch criticised several decisions taken under Starmer’s leadership, including tax policies, welfare reforms, defence funding, energy policy and key political appointments.

Badenoch argued that the challenges facing Britain extend beyond Starmer’s leadership, claiming they are rooted in the broader ideology and policy agenda of the Labour Party.

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She contended that Labour MPs support higher taxation and expanded welfare programmes, policies she believes have played a role in the country’s current economic and social difficulties.

The Conservative leader insisted that the United Kingdom remains capable of overcoming its challenges but requires a different political approach, arguing that the Conservative Party is best positioned to revive productivity, drive economic growth and restore national prosperity.

She tweeted, “Hiking national insurance. The Family Farm Tax. Giving up on real welfare reform. Not funding our defence. Not drilling our own oil and gas. Appointing Peter Mandelson…then lying about what had happened.

“Britain is not ungovernable. Keir Starmer is a terrible Prime Minister. But the problem isn’t just Starmer.

“Labour MPs only want higher taxes to hand out more benefits, as the Welfare Secretary has pointed out. These are Labour’s choices and their values, regardless of who is running the party.

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“We need to get Britain working again. We need the @Conservatives.”

TVC News Online had earlier reported that Starmer announced his resignation after weeks of mounting political pressure, policy reversals and growing public dissatisfaction.

In his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street, the outgoing prime minister said every decision he took had been motivated by putting Britain first and pledged to remain in office until Labour elects a new leader.