A Nigerian peacebuilding organisation, the Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro), has petitioned the United Kingdom Parliament and the ruling Conservative Party over what it described as “false and harmful” remarks made by UK Cabinet Minister Kemi Badenoch concerning Nigeria’s Constitution.

In the petition signed by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, PeacePro criticised Badenoch’s recent comments during an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, where she claimed the Nigerian Constitution does not allow women to confer citizenship on their children.

PeacePro described the assertion as “entirely false,” insisting that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees equal rights for men and women in matters of nationality.

“There is no legal basis for such a claim,” Hamzat stated. “The Nigerian Constitution does not discriminate between men and women on citizenship.”

The group further expressed concern that Badenoch, a British MP of Nigerian descent and senior government official, has made similar negative remarks about Nigeria in the past, accusing her of promoting a pattern of misinformation that damages Nigeria’s global image.

In its petition, PeacePro called on the UK Parliament and the Conservative Party to:

Launch an internal review of Badenoch’s statements about Nigeria; Demand a formal apology and correction from the Minister; and Establish guidelines to ensure fact-based and respectful communication by UK officials when referencing foreign countries.

PeacePro warned that unaddressed misinformation from high-ranking officials could erode diplomatic trust and harm longstanding UK–Nigeria relations, especially at a time when both countries are seeking closer collaboration in trade, security, migration, and education.

“Nigeria and the UK share deep historical and cultural ties. These ties must be treated with respect and care—not undermined by misinformation,” Hamzat said.

The organisation concluded by stressing the importance of truth and mutual respect in diplomacy.

“Peace is rooted in truth. Diplomacy thrives on mutual respect. Falsehoods do not serve peace. Disrespect does not serve diplomacy,” the petition read.