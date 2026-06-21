Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, on what he described as a “well-deserved victory” in the Ekiti State governorship election....

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, on what he described as a “well-deserved victory” in the Ekiti State governorship election.

In a statement shared via his X handle, on Sunday, June 21, Sanwo-Olu said the result reflected the strong backing of voters across the state, noting the “overwhelming support he received across all 16 local government areas,” which he said demonstrated public confidence in Oyebanji’s leadership and performance over the past four years.

The Lagos governor also commended residents of Ekiti State for the “peaceful conduct of the election,” while thanking supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he described as their unity and commitment during the polls.

He further praised party stakeholders and members at all levels for their role in securing the outcome, saying their coordination contributed significantly to the party’s success.

Looking ahead, Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that Oyebanji would “remain focused on delivering even greater progress and prosperity for the people of Ekiti State” as he begins another term in office.