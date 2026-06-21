Re-elected Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has described his landslide victory in Saturday’s governorship election as both a validation of his administration’s performance and a broader endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies....

Re-elected Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has described his landslide victory in Saturday’s governorship election as both a validation of his administration’s performance and a broader endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Oyebanji, who contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC), said his administration’s achievements over the past four years were largely enabled by federal reforms that increased financial allocations to sub-national governments.

He argued that the election outcome reflected approval not only from Ekiti voters but also, in his view, confidence in the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu.

“As far as I’m concerned, what happened yesterday is the validation of our performance by Ekiti people, but not only Ekiti State. “It is a vote of confidence in the President, because whatever we have done in the last four years in Ekiti State, after God, Mr President takes the glory, because he provides the resources for us to work,” Oyebanji told the press.

He further stressed that state governments would struggle to deliver meaningful development without continued support from the federal centre, particularly through ongoing economic reforms.

“Without those reforms that have freed resources to the sub-nationals, there’s no way I would have been able to do all those things that endeared our party to the people.”

Oyebanji also highlighted what he described as a shift in Ekiti’s political climate, noting an unusual level of unity among past leaders during the election cycle.

“In the history of this state, this is the first time that all former governors will line up behind a political party, behind a candidate. It has never happened,” he said.

He added that the campaign period was notably peaceful compared to previous elections in the state.

“This is the first time that we have run an election campaign for more than three months and no single incident of violence,” he added.