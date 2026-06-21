The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his re-election, describing the victory as a strong endorsement of his administration's leadership and development agenda....

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his re-election, describing the victory as a strong endorsement of his administration’s leadership and development agenda.

In a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party said Oyebanji’s triumph was historic, noting that he had become the first incumbent governor in Ekiti State’s contemporary democratic history to secure a second term in office.

The party attributed the victory to what it described as the governor’s people-oriented policies, visionary leadership and commitment to the growth and development of the state.

According to the APC, “Governor Oyebanji’s victory is epic as he becomes the first incumbent governor to win reelection in the state’s contemporary democratic history.”

It added that the outcome of the election was “a loud demonstration of the confidence of Ekiti people in Governor Oyebanji, his visionary leadership, people-centered policies, and unflinching commitment to the development and progress of the state.”

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The party also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders for their roles in ensuring a successful electoral process.

“We applaud the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and all oversight stakeholders whose dedication and professionalism contributed to the successful conduct of the election,” the statement said.

The APC further praised residents of the state for their peaceful conduct and participation during the governorship poll.

“The Party commends the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct and enthusiastic participation throughout the electoral process. We remain exceedingly grateful for their steadfast support, and endorsement of our great Party, its policies and progressive ideals,” it stated.

Expressing confidence in the governor’s second term, the party said Oyebanji would build on his achievements and further improve the welfare of the people while advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the state.

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“We are confident that Governor Oyebanji’s second term will deliver more development and improved living conditions for the people as he expands the achievement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transformative Renewed Hope Agenda in the state,” the APC added.