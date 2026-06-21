The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released new guidelines governing the registration and admission process into the National Certificate in Education (NCE) and Non-Technology National Diploma (ND Agric-related) programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session....

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released new guidelines governing the registration and admission process into the National Certificate in Education (NCE) and Non-Technology National Diploma (ND Agric-related) programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

According to the Board, the revised framework is designed to streamline admissions, improve verification procedures, and enhance transparency across Colleges of Education nationwide

In a statement by the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB said the reforms are part of efforts to strengthen the integrity of the tertiary admission system.

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“The new framework is aimed at streamlining admissions, strengthening verification processes, and ensuring transparency across Colleges of Education nationwide,” the Board stated.

Under the new policy, JAMB disclosed that all admissions into Colleges of Education will now be processed strictly through the NCE route, while the previous practice of admitting candidates into affiliated degree programmes via 100 or 200 level entry has been discontinued.

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Candidates seeking admission into affiliated institutions, the Board said, must now comply fully with the revised procedures.

A major feature of the new guidelines is the compulsory verification of O’Level results through approved examination bodies, including WAEC, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS. Candidates will be required to obtain verification codes before completing registration.

JAMB explained that the measure is aimed at curbing the use of fake or unverifiable results and strengthening the credibility of the admission process.

“The verification process is designed to eliminate the submission of fake or unverifiable results and enhance the integrity of the admission system,” the Board said.

Under the registration procedure, candidates are required to first generate a Profile Code using their National Identification Number (NIN), create a profile on the JAMB portal, make the prescribed payments, and proceed to accredited CBT centres, Professional Registration Centres (PRCs), or Institutional Professional Registration Centres (IPRCs) in Colleges of Education for registration.

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Applicants are also expected to select institutions and programmes, upload their O’Level results, submit relevant documents, and complete biometric capture before printing their registration slips.

The Board further stated that admissions will be processed through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), where institutions will recommend qualified candidates for approval. It also warned that candidates with awaiting results will not be considered until their results are uploaded and verified.

In a notable intervention, JAMB announced a condonement exercise for candidates who were irregularly admitted into Colleges of Education during the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

“Such candidates will be allowed to regularise their admissions through a simplified registration process and verification exercise,” the Board said.

The Board also provided transition options for candidates who applied to affiliated Colleges of Education for degree programmes in the 2026 admission cycle.

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Affected applicants may transfer to their parent universities, switch institutions, opt for their second-choice schools, or revert to NCE programmes based on preference.

JAMB said the reforms are intended to promote fairness, accountability and efficiency while widening access to teacher education and agric-related training programmes.

It urged Colleges of Education, registration centres and candidates to carefully study the guidelines and ensure strict compliance.

The full guidelines, according to the Board, have been circulated via the JAMB website, Colleges of Education, the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), accredited CBT centres, JAMB offices nationwide and other official channels.