The Department of State Services (DSS) has closed its case against former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the ongoing alleged wiretapping trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja....

The Department of State Services (DSS) has closed its case against former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the ongoing alleged wiretapping trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

At the resumed sitting on Tuesday, prosecuting counsel, Oluwole Aladedoye, informed the court that the prosecution would not be calling further witnesses in the matter, prompting the formal closure of the DSS case.

Following the development, defence counsel, Paul Erokoro, told the court that the defence intends to file a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution has failed to establish sufficient evidence against the former governor.

The defence subsequently sought two weeks to file the application, while the prosecution requested two weeks to respond and

The defence also applied for a variation of some of the bail conditions earlier granted to El-Rufai, describing them as stringent and difficult to meet.

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They argued that the bail terms were too stringent, particularly the requirements for level 17 civil servants with properties in Maitama or Asokoro, as well as verification and attestation letters from the Kaduna state traditional council.

However, the prosecution opposed the request, insisting that qualified public officers who meet the conditions exist and urging the court to refuse the application.

Delivering the ruling, Justice joyce Abdulmalik declined the request to vary the bail conditions, ruling that there are civil servants who owns properties at the said location.

The court however adjourned to the 22nd of September for the filing of the no-case submission and continuation of trial.