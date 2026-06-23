The Rivers State Police Command has commenced investigation into allegations of extortion involving a serving Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Omomefe Akin Geoffrey, and other officers accused of collecting money illegally from members of the public while on duty....

The Rivers State Police Command has commenced investigation into allegations of extortion involving a serving Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Omomefe Akin Geoffrey, and other officers accused of collecting money illegally from members of the public while on duty.

The development followed a viral video and reports circulating on social media, which the Command said it has taken seriously.

This was contained in a statement Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, on Tuesday, June 23.

“The Rivers State Police Command has taken cognizance of a video and reports circulating on social media alleging that ASP Omomefe Akin Geoffrey and other police officers were involved in extorting money from members of the public while carrying out their duties,” the statement said.

Describing the allegations as disturbing, the Command stressed that such conduct is contrary to the standards of the Nigeria Police Force.

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“The Command views the allegations with utmost seriousness, as such conduct is inconsistent with the core values, ethics and professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force,” it stated.

Acting on the development, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, ordered the immediate arrest, detention, and investigation of the officers involved.

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“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has ordered for their arrest, detention and immediate investigation of the allegation,” the Command said.

The police authorities reaffirmed their zero-tolerance stance on corruption and misconduct, warning that erring officers would face disciplinary action if found culpable.

“Extortion, illegal collection of money and any form of unprofessional conduct by police personnel will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” CP Adepoju said in the statement.

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He added that the Command remains committed to professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights in policing.

“Any officer found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with the provisions of the law and the Nigeria Police Act,” it added.

The Command also commended members of the public for reporting incidents of misconduct and urged continued vigilance in exposing abuse of office.