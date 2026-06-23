Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has condemned the killing of Ezekiel Olapade, describing the incident as a disturbing act of political violence and urging security agencies to ensure that those behind the crime are identified and prosecuted....

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has condemned the killing of Ezekiel Olapade, describing the incident as a disturbing act of political violence and urging security agencies to ensure that those behind the crime are identified and prosecuted.

The governor made his position known on Tuesday through a post on his official X account after paying a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

During the visit, Adeleke sympathised with the bereaved family and reiterated his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring that justice is served.

Reacting to the killing, the governor warned against the growing trend of violence linked to political disagreements, insisting that democratic engagement should never result in bloodshed.

“Politics is not a do-or-die affair. Political killing should no longer be tolerated in our society, and I urge security agencies to bring the perpetrators of this evil act to justice,” Adeleke said.

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He stressed that no individual should lose his or her life because of political affiliation or differences in opinion, calling on residents of the state to embrace peace and reject violence in all its forms.

“No individual should lose their life because of political differences. As a people, we must reject violence, embrace peace, and uphold the sanctity of human life. My administration remains committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and that justice is served for the deceased, his family, and the good people of Osun State,” the statement added.

Adeleke assured the family of Olapade and the people of Osun State that efforts would be intensified to ensure accountability, adding that his government would continue to support initiatives aimed at curbing politically motivated violence.

The governor further urged citizens to work collectively towards preserving the sanctity of human life, noting that a peaceful political atmosphere remains crucial to the growth and development of the state.