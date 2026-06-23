The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has commended the Nigerian Army for providing security that has enabled corps members and NYSC formations across the country to operate in a safe and conducive environment....

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has commended the Nigerian Army for providing security that has enabled corps members and NYSC formations across the country to operate in a safe and conducive environment.

Nafiu gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army in Jos, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, according to a statement by the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, on Tuesday, June 22.

The NYSC boss said the success of the Scheme is closely tied to the prevailing security situation, noting that its programmes cannot flourish in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“The Scheme cannot thrive in an insecure environment,” he said, adding that the achievements recorded by the NYSC over the years have been made possible by the peaceful environment provided by security agencies.

He specifically praised the 3 Division for effectively discharging its responsibilities, noting that security challenges had never forced the NYSC to suspend or cancel orientation exercises in states under the Division’s jurisdiction.

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Nafiu disclosed that more than 7,000 corps members are currently serving in Plateau State, contributing to socio-economic development through their various places of primary assignment.

He also highlighted the impact of the Scheme in promoting national unity and integration, saying the NYSC has continued to foster inter-tribal relationships, cultural exchange and youth empowerment since its establishment.

According to him, the Scheme has also made significant contributions to critical sectors, particularly health and education, through the deployment of corps doctors, nurses, other healthcare professionals and teachers to underserved communities across the country.

“We seek your continued support in providing an enabling environment for us to effectively discharge our mandate,” Nafiu appealed.

The Director-General further revealed that the NYSC is implementing reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency and enhancing service delivery.

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In his remarks, Major General Oyinlola commended Nafiu for the initiatives and achievements recorded since assuming office as NYSC Director-General.

He described the NYSC chief as a worthy ambassador of the Nigerian Army and also praised the Plateau State Coordinator, members of staff and corps members for their dedication to duty.

“Whether we like it or not, testimonies abound about the positive impact of the NYSC. Keep up the good work, and I am confident you will continue to take the Scheme to greater heights,” Oyinlola said.

The GOC reaffirmed the commitment of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army to ensuring the safety and security of corps members serving within its area of responsibility.

He assured the NYSC of the military’s continued support in safeguarding personnel and facilities to enable the Scheme to achieve its objectives.