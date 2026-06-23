A growing number of state governments across Nigeria have introduced restrictions or outright bans on extravagant graduation ceremonies in nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools, a policy that has continued to generate mixed reactions from stakeholders in the education sector....

A growing number of state governments across Nigeria have introduced restrictions or outright bans on extravagant graduation ceremonies in nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools, a policy that has continued to generate mixed reactions from stakeholders in the education sector.

While some education stakeholders argue that graduation ceremonies serve as important milestones that celebrate pupils’ academic progress and motivate learners, others insist the increasing commercialisation of such events has turned them into financial burdens for parents and guardians.

Graduation ceremonies, traditionally used to mark key transitions in a child’s academic journey, are now at the centre of policy debates, with authorities citing rising costs and mounting pressure on families already struggling with basic school-related expenses.

At the federal level, the Federal Government had earlier announced a ban on graduation ceremonies for nursery, kindergarten and other pre-primary pupils nationwide.

The policy, unveiled on January 9, also introduced a new guideline mandating the use of “high-quality” textbooks expected to last between four and six years.

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Following the federal directive, several states have adopted similar measures to regulate or restrict graduation-related activities across basic education levels.

States such as Benue, Ondo, Osun, and Imo have already moved to curb excessive celebrations, while others have issued stricter enforcement directives.

In Ogun State, the government directed all public and private schools to discontinue graduation ceremonies and end-of-session parties, citing concerns over alleged financial pressure on parents and guardians. The directive was contained in a circular issued by A.A. Bisiriyu, Director of Education, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, and addressed to school administrators across the state.

Kogi State also restated its ban on what it described as excessive graduation ceremonies in nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools, warning that defaulters risk school closure.

The state further reinforced its prohibition of sign-out ceremonies by graduating undergraduates, with the Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, noting that the policy was designed to reduce financial pressure on parents.

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Other states where similar restrictions have been reported include Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Kaduna, Niger, Ebonyi, and Abia, among others, as state governments continue to align with efforts to regulate school-related ceremonies and curb unnecessary expenses in the education sector.