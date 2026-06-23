The Lagos State Government has denied reports alleging that it intends to replace the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as KAI, with transport unions in the enforcement of environmental regulations across the state....

The Lagos State Government has denied reports alleging that it intends to replace the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as KAI, with transport unions in the enforcement of environmental regulations across the state.

The clarification came in response to what the government described as misinformation being circulated by some bloggers and commentators following its recent engagement with transport unions.

The clarification was issued on Tuesday, June 23, via a statement shared on X by the Commissioner for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to the statement, the government said the collaboration with transport unions is aimed at strengthening environmental compliance in parks and garages, not transferring enforcement powers.

“Contrary to the misinformation being circulated by some bloggers and commentators, the recent engagement between the Lagos State Government and transport unions across the State is not intended to replace the statutory responsibilities of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC),” the statement read.

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It added that LAGESC, working alongside the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Task Force, remains the legally empowered body responsible for environmental enforcement in the state.

“LAGESC, in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Task Force, remains the duly empowered environmental enforcement arm of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources,” it stated.

The government explained that persistent environmental challenges in transport hubs, including illegal trading activities and indiscriminate waste disposal, necessitated a collaborative approach with transport operators.

It noted that the initiative is designed to promote shared responsibility and improve sanitation standards within parks, garages, and other transport facilities.

“This partnership does not in any way diminish, transfer, or replace the enforcement responsibilities of LAGESC and the Task Force,” the statement said.

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“Rather, it is a complementary initiative designed to strengthen environmental compliance, sanitation standards, and stakeholder participation in maintaining a cleaner environment across the State.”

Reassuring residents, the government maintained that environmental cleanliness remains a top priority, adding that it will continue engaging stakeholders to build a cleaner and healthier Lagos.

“We therefore wish to reassure all Lagosians that environmental cleanliness remains a top priority of the Lagos State Government,” it said.

“We will continue to engage relevant stakeholders and partners in our collective effort to build a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos.”