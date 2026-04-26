The Lagos State has directed operational teams across the state to clear all waste generated during the Saturday reintroduced monthly environmental sanitation exercise without delay. In a Sunday statement posted on X, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, vowed that the state government is committed to freeing…...

The Lagos State has directed operational teams across the state to clear all waste generated during the Saturday reintroduced monthly environmental sanitation exercise without delay.

In a Sunday statement posted on X, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, vowed that the state government is committed to freeing the drainage channels, unclogging roadsides, and protecting canals from becoming illegal dumping grounds.

According to the statement, Wahab noted that he was receiving hourly updates from field teams, adding that the same energy used to mobilise residents for the exercise must also be channelled into swift waste clearance.

He further disclosed that the operatives from the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), alongside private sector partners and local government councils, are lifting waste across streets without delay.

He wrote, “We are actively monitoring the situation across Lagos State and have directed our operational teams to ensure that every single waste generated during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise is cleared in record time.

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“The same energy we deployed to mobilise residents must also be channelled into swift evacuation, and I am receiving hourly updates confirming that our LAWMA crews, Ministry enforcement units, private sector partners, including the different local government councils, are lifting every gathered pile from our streets without delay.”

The commissioner maintained that a clean environment is the first and most effective line of defence against flooding and other environmental challenges.

Wahab said, “Beyond the clearance of the streets, the core objective of this exercise is to free our drainage channels, unclog our roadsides, and protect our canals from becoming illegal dumping grounds.

We are clearing the drains simultaneously because this is the only sure path to securing our city against flooding as the rains continue to intensify. A clean environment is our first and most effective line of defence.”

He reassures residents of the Lagos State government’s commitment to a culture of cleanliness and proper waste disposal, saying, “We remain unwavering in the determination to deliver a flood-free Lagos.

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“This goal is within reach if we sustain this culture of cleanliness, proper waste disposal, and responsible environmental behaviour all year round. I thank every Lagosian who participated. We will clear it, we will keep it clean, and together we will build a #CleanerLagos and a #GreaterLagos.”