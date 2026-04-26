The U.S authority has identified the suspect linked to the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner as one Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher and video game developer from Southern California. According to CNN, the investigation revealed that Allen resides in Torrance, a suburb of Los Angeles. The…...

The U.S authority has identified the suspect linked to the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner as one Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher and video game developer from Southern California.

According to CNN, the investigation revealed that Allen resides in Torrance, a suburb of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, attended by top government officials, journalists, and dignitaries.

U.S. Attorney for Washington, Jeanine Pirro, said the suspect is facing two counts, including use of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.

Allen was apprehended after he reportedly ran toward the ballroom of the Washington Hilton, where the dinner, which had President Donald Trump in attendance, was being held.

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Public records show that Allen worked as a part-time teacher at C2 Education, a test preparation and tutoring company, where he was recognised as “teacher of the month” in December 2024.

His LinkedIn profile indicates that he graduated from the California Institute of Technology in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and later obtained a master’s degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

While a student, Allen was featured in a 2017 local news report for developing a prototype emergency brake for wheelchairs.

He also described himself as a video game developer and is believed to have published an independent game titled Bohrdom on the Steam platform.

Records further show he registered a trademark for the game in 2018 and had been “currently developing a second game, working name ‘First Law.’”

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Federal Election Commission data also revealed the suspect donated $25 to Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in October 2024.

Interim Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, Jeffery W Carroll, said the suspect “was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives.”

He added that there is currently no ongoing threat to the public, noting that additional security personnel have been deployed around the city following the incident.

When asked if there are any security changes to related events around the US capital that typically follow the White House Correspondents Dinner, he responded, saying, “There is no reason to believe anyone else is in danger, but there are extra officers out and about tonight for events such as after-parties.”

The incident caused panic at the high-profile gathering, leading to the evacuation of President Trump, the First Lady, and other dignitaries.

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One Secret Service agent was struck by gunfire but survived after the bullet hit a protective vest.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect would be formally charged “very soon.”

Officials also confirmed that the suspect is receiving treatment in a hospital while remaining in police custody.