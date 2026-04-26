The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raised an alarm over the new method deployed by traffickers who ingest illicit drugs for road trips journeys. The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement posted on his X on Sunday, noting that traffickers swallow substances while journeying from…...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raised an alarm over the new method deployed by traffickers who ingest illicit drugs for road trips journeys.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement posted on his X on Sunday, noting that traffickers swallow substances while journeying from the south to northern Nigeria and through the desert to north Africa and ultimately Europe.

According to him, the traffickers are increasingly turning to road routes after intensified surveillance at airports, explaining that traffickers along the routes excrete and reingest the illicit items multiple times before their final stops.

He wrote, “The latest code is appalling. Now they know that with modern tools and vigilance of @ndlea_nigeria officers at our airports, it’s now extremely difficult to pass through without being caught, they have now resorted to ingesting illicit drugs to travel by road from the south to the north and through the desert to north Africa and ultimately Europe with about three stops to excrete and reingest.

He described the method as risky and dangerous, raising serious question about the extent to which traffickers are willing to go to evade arrest.

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“Is this risk not too much? Anyways, the bad news is that code too don cast and with the increasing presence of NDLEA officers on the highways, there will be many roadside excretion of illicit drugs as is the case in the attached video,” he added.