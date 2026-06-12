President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said democracy cannot thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity, stressing that his administration is intensifying efforts to protect lives and property across the country. Speaking during his Democracy Day address on Thursday, the President described security as a critical pillar of democratic governance, noting that…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said democracy cannot thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity, stressing that his administration is intensifying efforts to protect lives and property across the country.

Speaking during his Democracy Day address on Thursday, the President described security as a critical pillar of democratic governance, noting that the recent abduction of children in Oyo and Borno states underscored the need for sustained action against criminal elements.

“Though this year’s mood is dampened by the abduction of our children in Oyo and Borno, we remain hopeful for their safe return. Democracy without security is a mirage,” Tinubu said.

The President disclosed that his administration had declared a security emergency and approved the recruitment of more than 50,000 police officers alongside thousands of military recruits to strengthen the country’s security architecture.

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He also revealed that the 2026 budget allocated N5.41 trillion to defence and security, describing it as the largest investment in the sector in Nigeria’s history.

Tinubu said the government had recorded significant gains in the fight against terrorism, with terror-related deaths dropping by 81 per cent since 2015 and more than 13,000 terrorists neutralised in the past year.

According to him, over 124,000 fighters and their dependants have also surrendered through Operation Safe Corridor since 2023.

The President assured Nigerians that his administration remains committed to doing more to secure the country and restore peace in troubled communities.

“Our administration is ever ready to do much more to secure our people,” he said.