The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2026, as a public holiday to commemorate Democracy Day in honour of Nigeria’s democratic journey and the sacrifices that made civil rule possible. The announcement was made on behalf of the Federal Government by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through a…...

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2026, as a public holiday to commemorate Democracy Day in honour of Nigeria’s democratic journey and the sacrifices that made civil rule possible.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Federal Government by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani.

The government said the day remains a significant milestone in Nigeria’s history, recognising the courage and resilience of citizens who contributed to the establishment and sustenance of democratic governance.

“Their legacy continues to inform the values and responsibilities of the Nigerian state,” the statement read.

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Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to upholding democratic principles, including the rule of law, transparency, accountability and inclusive governance, stressing that these values remain central to national development.

“The administration has pledged to uphold these principles without compromise,” he said.

He also assured that the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with security agencies, would continue to strengthen internal security measures to safeguard lives and property across the country.

“The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with relevant security agencies, will continue to maintain and strengthen internal security measures to protect lives and property across the country,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

The Minister noted that a secure and stable environment remains essential to sustaining democracy and driving national progress.

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He urged Nigerians to use the Democracy Day holiday as a moment for reflection and renewed commitment to unity, lawful conduct and responsible civic engagement.

“As we mark this historic day, every Nigerian is encouraged to remain law-abiding, uphold the institutions that sustain our democracy, and remember that the strength of any democracy lies ultimately in the character of its citizens,” he said.