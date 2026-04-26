The Kogi State Government has to deepen its partnership with Chinese investors to fast-track the implementation of its Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme. According to a Sunday statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the move is part of a broader strategy to drive agro-industrial…...

The Kogi State Government has to deepen its partnership with Chinese investors to fast-track the implementation of its Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme.

According to a Sunday statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the move is part of a broader strategy to drive agro-industrial development, boost food production, and position the state as a leading agricultural hub in Nigeria.

Fanwo explained that the SAPZ initiative is designed to enhance processing capacity, create employment opportunities, attract private sector investment, and strengthen value chains across key agricultural commodities.

He noted that a major component of the engagement is the planned development of a modern agricultural science and technology industrial park in the state.

The facility is expected to support agro-processing, technology transfer, equipment deployment, enterprise incubation, and improved logistics, including cold chain systems and export infrastructure.

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The commissioner further disclosed that the SAPZ framework in Kogi includes the Ajaokuta Agro-Industrial Hub, Agricultural Transformation Centres in Anyigba, Alape and Osara, as well as the Zariagi Agro-Air Hub.

He added that the programme aims to integrate existing farmer clusters with an additional 150,000 hectares of farmland per zone to boost large-scale agricultural production.

He identified priority value chains under the programme to include rice, maize, cassava, livestock and poultry, sesame, cashew, oil palm, and greenhouse farming, supported by critical infrastructure such as warehousing, power solutions, and agro-export systems.

Fanwo also revealed that Kogi State has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese firms, Hezheng Holdings Group and Hezheng Digital Technology Company, marking a shift from planning to implementation.

He said the agreement reflects the state’s commitment to attracting credible technical partners, investors, and global business platforms into the SAPZ ecosystem.

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The commissioner added that a high-level delegation from Kogi State, led by the Auditor General and Project Investment Adviser, Yakubu Okala, undertook a visit to China, where they toured key facilities of the partner companies to gain insights into industrial park management, agricultural technology integration, and enterprise support systems.

According to him, discussions between both parties focused on key implementation areas, including industrial park development, technology transfer, processing infrastructure, and investment mobilisation.

Fanwo said both sides expressed strong alignment on the project vision, with plans underway to commence technical and commercial processes leading to full project mobilisation, including preparations for groundbreaking.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transitioning the SAPZ programme from planning to execution, noting that the initiative would enhance food security, promote value addition, create jobs, and unlock new economic opportunities for the people of Kogi State.