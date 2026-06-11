The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said it has recovered and secured the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) from the Bombardier Challenger CL-601 aircraft, registration N989BC, operated by VMO Aero Limited. According to the NSIB on Thursday, it deployed a Go Team (investigative team) to…...

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said it has recovered and secured the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) from the Bombardier Challenger CL-601 aircraft, registration N989BC, operated by VMO Aero Limited.

According to the NSIB on Thursday, it deployed a Go Team (investigative team) to the site near Asaba, Delta State, and commenced an investigation into the incident involving the private aircraft, which landed and subsequently departed from a roadway during a flight from Lagos to Asaba.

TVC News Online reports that the private aircraft conducted a missed approach at approximately 7:43 a.m. local time on Wednesday while attempting to land at Asaba Airport and ended up landing on a concrete road still under construction in the Ogwashi-Uku area near Asaba.

Providing an update, the NSIB said that, in addition to retrieving the aircraft’s CVR and FDR, investigators are also obtaining relevant operational, maintenance, and air traffic control records.

The NSIB added that it is coordinating with all relevant stakeholders and authorities in line with the Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accidents and Incidents) Regulations and ICAO Annex 13. Appropriate notifications have been made to the relevant state authorities.

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In the statement, the Director-General of the NSIB, Alex Badeh Jr., stated, “The NSIB acted promptly following the occurrence on June 10, 2026. The immediate deployment of our investigative Go Team and the swift recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder are critical steps that will help establish the facts of this incident. We are relieved that there were no reported fatalities or serious injuries. Our commitment remains the advancement of aviation safety in Nigeria.”

The bureau also urged members of the public who witnessed the occurrence or possess photographs, videos, CCTV footage, or other relevant information to contact the NSIB via dg@nsib.gov.ng or its official social media channels (@nsibofficial).

“The objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and contributing factors and to issue safety recommendations to prevent a recurrence. The investigation is conducted solely for the advancement of transportation safety and does not seek to apportion blame or determine liability,” the NSIB concluded.