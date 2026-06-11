The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has taken delivery of 10 brand-new waste compactor trucks to strengthen its sanitation and waste management operations across the state. The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement via his X handle, on Thursday, June…...

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has taken delivery of 10 brand-new waste compactor trucks to strengthen its sanitation and waste management operations across the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement via his X handle, on Thursday, June 11, noting that the vehicles were donated by the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority as part of efforts to enhance environmental sustainability in the state.

He described the donation as a demonstration of inter-ministerial collaboration and corporate social responsibility, adding that it comes at a critical time when Lagos is scaling up its waste management capacity to meet the demands of a rapidly growing megacity.

Wahab said the state currently generates over 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, stressing that government has moved away from what he described as the outdated collect-and-dump approach to a more sustainable zero-waste model that treats waste as a resource.

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He explained that the newly acquired compactor trucks would be deployed strategically to high-generation waste corridors and communities requiring improved evacuation services.

According to him, the deployment is expected to enhance waste collection efficiency, improve turnaround time, support monthly environmental sanitation exercises, and contribute to a cleaner Lagos.

The commissioner also revealed that the state has signed several Memoranda of Understanding with local and international partners aimed at diverting about 5,000 metric tonnes of waste daily from landfills through recycling, reuse and resource recovery initiatives.

He commended the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, Bashir Abiola Are, for the donation, describing it as aligned with the environmental vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

Wahab called on other public institutions, private organisations and corporate stakeholders to support government efforts in maintaining a cleaner environment, stressing that waste management in Lagos requires collective responsibility.