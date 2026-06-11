Hundreds of pupils, parents, and teachers in Jigawa State have joined the global celebration of the International Day of Play, with education stakeholders highlighting the vital role of play in improving learning outcomes, child development, and emotional well-being. The event, held at Kiyawa Special Primary School in Kiyawa Local Government…...

Hundreds of pupils, parents, and teachers in Jigawa State have joined the global celebration of the International Day of Play, with education stakeholders highlighting the vital role of play in improving learning outcomes, child development, and emotional well-being.

The event, held at Kiyawa Special Primary School in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa, was organized by UNICEF with support from the European Union in collaboration with the Jigawa State Ministry of Basic Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

With the theme, “Strengthening Learning, Bonding and Development Through Play,” the celebration brought together pupils, parents, and teachers who participated in a variety of traditional and modern games designed to promote learning through fun and interaction.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as children actively engaged in the activities, while parents and teachers joined them, demonstrating the importance of creating stronger connections between home and school.

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Speaking at the event, Muttaka Muhammad, a UNICEF Education Specialist Kano Field Office, said play remains a critical tool for children’s cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development.

He noted that studies have consistently shown that children learn better when play is integrated into their daily lives, stressing the need for parents, teachers, governments, and communities to provide safe and supportive environments where children can learn and grow through play.

Also speaking, Dr. Sunday Jacob, UNICEF’s Early Childhood Care Development Education (ECCDE) National Facilitator, urged parents to deliberately create time for their children to play, describing it as an essential part of healthy childhood development rather than a leisure activity.

“Children learn to talk through songs. They learn to share through games. They learn to solve problems by building, pretending, falling, and trying again. That is play, and that is childhood,” he said.

He warned that denying children opportunities to play could negatively affect their confidence, creativity, emotional well-being, and overall development.

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“When we remove play, we don’t just take away fun; we take away confidence, creativity, and joy. A child without play is a child denied their full right to grow,” he noted.

Representing the Chairman of the Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Professor Haruna Musa, Muhammad Ibrahim Fannami commended UNICEF, the European Union, and other development partners for their continued support to the education sector in the state.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Jigawa State Government to work closely with development partners, parents, and communities to promote initiatives that enhance teaching and learning outcomes across the state.

As the world celebrates the International Day of Play, stakeholders in Jigawa are reminding parents and communities that play is more than recreation. It is a powerful learning tool that helps children build confidence, develop critical life skills, and achieve better educational outcomes, laying a stronger foundation for future national development.