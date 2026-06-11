Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has visited Iluke-Bunu Community in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area following Wednesday’s foiled attack by armed bandits targeting WAEC candidates. TVC News reports that during the assessment visit, the governor condoled with families of the victims and commended security operatives for repelling the attack, which prevented…...

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has visited Iluke-Bunu Community in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area following Wednesday’s foiled attack by armed bandits targeting WAEC candidates.

TVC News reports that during the assessment visit, the governor condoled with families of the victims and commended security operatives for repelling the attack, which prevented a potential mass abduction of students.

He disclosed that intelligence reports confirmed the killing of notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Ibrahim Batijo, during the security operation. He described the development as a major breakthrough in efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

READ ALSO: Kogi Govt Commends Security Forces For Foiling Mass Abduction At Iluke

The governor also announced the deployment of additional security personnel and a Forward Operating Base to the area, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

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He further revealed that the first batch of 500 forest guards is currently undergoing training in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser to strengthen security across vulnerable communities in the state.