The Lagos State Government has defended its controlled movement directive for the reintroduced monthly environment exercise and sanitation, saying that it doesn’t contravene the Court of Appeal Judgment. Read Also Lagos To Seal Access Bank Over Environmental PollutionLagos Anti–Open Defecation Squad Arrests Seven Suspected DefaultersLagos Allocates Over N140Bn to Social…...

The Lagos State Government has defended its controlled movement directive for the reintroduced monthly environment exercise and sanitation, saying that it doesn’t contravene the Court of Appeal Judgment.

According to a Friday statement issued by the office of the Attorney-General and commissioner for justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), the circulating narration on the Court of ‎Appeal decision in respect of ‎environmental sanitation in Lagos is wrong.

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According to him, the subsisting Court of Appeal ‎judgment delivered on 23rd ‎November 2021, in which he personally prosecuted, ruled “that the ‎environmental sanitation exercise in Lagos ‎State was valid and backed by law and that ‎the fundamental right of the Applicant, Mr ‎Ebun Adegboruwa (now a SAN) was not ‎breached.”

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‎He adds that it was Mr Adegboruwa (SAN) who ‎was dissatisfied with the judgment and ‎appealed to the Supreme Court, and that the apex ‎Court is yet to set aside the judgment of the ‎Court of Appeal.

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‎The AG also says an earlier court of appeal judgment delivered in November 2016, involving one Faith Okafor vs. Lagos State Government & Anor, has been superseded by the current judgment ‎2021 judgment of the same court.

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‎He also clarifies that residents are free to ‎go anywhere they wish through roads and streets that are not blocked, as streets where cleaning is ongoing may be ‎blocked to protect people and officials ‎involved in the cleaning exercise from

‎motorists.